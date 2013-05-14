(Nicholas Wapshott is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are
his own.)
By Nicholas Wapshott
May 14 It has been a bad couple of weeks for
conservative social scientists.
First a doctoral student ran the numbers on the study by
Harvard's Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff that underpins
austerity and deep public spending cuts as a cure for the Great
Recession and found it full of errors.
Then a policy analyst, Jason Richwine, who angered Senate
Republicans trying to pass immigration reform with a one-sided
estimate of the cost of making undocumented workers citizens,
was obliged to clear his desk at the Heritage Foundation when it
became known his Harvard dissertation suggested Hispanics had
lower intelligence than "the white native population."
It makes you wonder what Friedrich Hayek would have to say
about such aberrant research. Hayek has become the patron saint
of conservative intellectuals - and with good reason. He went
head to head with John Maynard Keynes in 1931 in an effort to
stop Keynesianism in its tracks. Hayek failed, but his attempt
gave him mythical status among thinkers who deplore big
government and central management of the economy.
Hayek became a conservative hero a second time with
publication of his "Road to Serfdom" (1944) that suggested the
larger the state sector, the more there was a tendency to
tyranny.
Many of today's Hayekians harden up Hayek's carefully
expressed thoughts to declare that all government is potentially
despotic, while also ignoring his arguments in favor of
governments providing a generous safety net for the less
advantaged, including a home for every citizen and universal
health care.
Perhaps because Americans were first introduced to Hayek's
"Road to Serfdom" in a much truncated Reader's Digest edition.
They would do well to re-read the original.
The rest of Hayek's vast oeuvre doesn't get much notice,
even from those who boast of their devotion to the master. But
it is not a stretch to say that the very notion of conservative
think tanks grew out of his plea for an ideology that would
inspire and unite the right as effectively as socialist theory
continues to inspire the left.
In the aftermath of World War Two, when Western governments
adopted Keynesianism wholesale and Social Democrats with big
spending agendas won landslide elections, Hayek assembled a
ragbag of nonconservatives and maverick thinkers to a summit in
an off-season ski resort on Mont Pelerin, Switzerland. He set
them a task: come up with an ideology to inspire conservatives
and arm them with cogent arguments to counter socialists and
Keynesians. He warned them the effort could take 25 years.
The group met annually, argued sharply with each other, and
eventually outlived the fashion for Keynes and socialism. Mont
Perelin's achievement is that conservatives, once mostly
traditional and opportunistic, are now armed, and some would say
cursed, with a compelling ideology of their own. By the time of
Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, both Hayek devotees, a
worldwide conservative revolution was challenging the onward
rush of socialism and, with various degrees of success, slowing
its progress.
Hayek, however, was not satisfied. A born contrarian and
pessimist, he hotly denied responsibility for Reaganomics or
Thatcherism. He distrusted all politicians for the compromises
they must make, which is why he tried to deter protégés like
Milton Friedman from joining the Nixon administration.
Perhaps the most enduring legacy Hayek left, along with an
immense body of work, is the clutch of conservative think tanks
that fuel conservative political debate, among them the Hoover
Institution, the Cato Institute, the Manhattan Institute, the
Ludwig von Mises Institute and the Heritage Foundation.
So what would Hayek make of the Richwine affair? One thing
right off: Hayek disliked national borders because they
inhibited the free movement of labor. He was also color-blind.
So the racial prejudice that underpins much opposition to
immigration reform he would find abhorrent. He would also find
Richwine's sloppy and partial immigration paper an affront to
scientific integrity.
Hayek had tough things to say about traditional seats of
learning and they would apply equally today to the lavishly
appointed think tanks he inspired. His views were so out of the
mainstream that for most of his life he was treated as a pariah,
even by Chicago University's conservative economics professors
who did not think his economics up to snuff.
Instead, Hayek had to accept a specially established chair
in the social studies department funded by a businessman who had
adored "Serfdom". As a truly original and free thinker, Hayek
was wary of businessmen who spend shareholders' dividends on
employing tame academics to research pet projects.
It was from personal knowledge, then, that he wrote, in "The
Constitution of Liberty" (1960), about "the need for protecting
institutions of learning against the cruder kind of interference
by political or economic interests." He advocated "watchfulness,
especially in the social sciences, where the pressure is often
exercised in the name of highly idealistic and widely approved
aims." He went on, "The danger lies in the increased control
which the growing financial needs of research give to those who
hold the purse strings."
He distrusted reactionary conservatism and wrote an essay,
"Why I Am Not a Conservative," spelling out why. There was
little point, he believed, in merely attempting to restore a
previous age, however idyllic.
"The belief in integral freedom," Hayek wrote, "is based on
an essentially forward-looking attitude and not on any nostalgic
longing for the past or a romantic admiration for what has
been." He went further. "I doubt whether there can be such a
thing as a conservative political philosophy. Conservatism may
often be a useful practical maxim, but it does not give us any
guiding principles which can influence long-range developments."
Reading Hayek can be uncomfortable for those who are under
the impression he would agree with them.
So what of the myriad, well-paid fellows attached to
conservative institutions? Hayek deplored intellectuals who
became involved in party political battles, as so many
think-tank fellows do today.
"The task of the political philosopher," he wrote, "can only
be to influence public opinion, not to organize people for
action." But he did not have in mind encouraging grass-roots
causes like the Tea Party. An unashamed elitist and
individualist, Hayek was suspicious of all mass movements.
"The higher the education and intelligence of individuals,"
he wrote in "Serfdom", "the more their views and tastes are
differentiated." The corollary is that "to find a high degree of
uniformity and similarity of outlook, we have to descend to the
regions of lower moral and intellectual standards where the more
primitive and 'common' instincts and tastes prevail. It is, as
it were, the lowest common denominator which unites the largest
number of people."
He deplored those, perhaps like the talk radio and Fox News
audience, "prepared to accept a ready-made system of values if
it is only drummed into their ears sufficiently loudly and
frequently." Instead, hope of achieving a better society "must
rest on persuading and gaining the support of those who by
disposition are 'progressives.'"
Hayek believed academics could achieve their best work in an
ivory tower. Most of the think tanks he spawned, however,
cluster around Capitol Hill, the better to play politics.
Reinhart and Rogoff may be given a pass. They should have
checked their figures more carefully and have apologized. It is
governments imposing terrible unnecessary hardships on their
people, using Reinhart and Rogoff as a pretext, who are to blame
for perpetuating the error.
Richwine, however, is different. If Heritage were ignorant
of his racist Harvard thesis before it hired him, they are now
being punished for their lack of diligence. When an institution
loses the trust of the very people it sets out to please, they
deserve to lose donors and be ignored in the future.
There is a hard lesson there for similar institutions
dedicated not so much to discovering the truth as to pandering
to a political clique. If they had read Hayek a little more
closely, or with a more open mind, they might have saved
themselves a great deal of embarrassment.
(Nicholas Wapshott is the former New York bureau chief of
The Times of London. Previously, he was editor of the Saturday
Times of London, and founding editor of The Times Magazine. He
is a regular broadcaster on MSNBC, PBS, and FOX News. He is the
author of "Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher: A Political
Marriage" (2007). His "Keynes Hayek: The Clash That Defined
Modern Economics" was published by W.W.Norton in October. )
(Nicholas Wapshott)