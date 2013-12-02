By Nicholas Wapshott
Dec 2 Is America's economy adrift in the
doldrums? Lawrence Summers, perhaps the nation's most inventive
applied economist, thinks so. Speaking to an IMF forum last
month, he described America's current condition as "secular
stagnation" in which we are stuck in a rut of weak demand, low
growth, and low employment. This is the "L-shaped" recovery, or
- strictly speaking, non-recovery - some warned about after the
financial freeze of 2008. It is also sometimes dubbed "the new
normal."
"We may well need in the years ahead to think about how we
manage an economy in which the zero nominal interest rate is a
chronic and systemic inhibitor of economic activities, holding
our economies back below their potential," Summers said. The
phenomenon is not new; after all, before 2008, when Alan
Greenspan had ensured endless cheap money through low interest
rates, leading to asset bubbles, the real economy did not
respond.
"Even a great bubble wasn't enough to produce any excess of
aggregate demand," Summers said. "Even with artificial stimulus
to demand, coming from all this financial imprudence, you
wouldn't see any excess."
Summers explained that monetary policy is inadequate in
trying to deal with our predicament because the "natural rate of
interest" to ensure full employment and growth is now negative.
When you take into account inflation, it is even lower. Central
banks can hardly offer below 0 percent interest rates, because
anyone holding cash would rather hoard it under the mattress
rather than be charged for its safekeeping.
Quantitative easing may have served a purpose, but now it is
an impotent policy. Worse, even though it is redundant, markets
have come to depend on it and go into a tailspin whenever Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke mentions the T word - tapering. It seems
unless we are careful, Summers warns, we are going Japanese,
meaning that, like Japan's economy in the last two decades, we
could find ourselves caught in a downward spiral in which
falling growth chases falling prices chasing falling demand
chasing falling employment.
Japan was once the world's tyro economy, rocketing to 10
percent annual growth in the 1960s before gradually slowing to 4
percent in the 1970s. By the end of the century, however, Japan
was in deep trouble. Growth screeched to a halt, an asset price
bubble burst, and the country resorted to a bold Keynesian
experiment, pumping money and demand into the economy through
massive public works programs.
It didn't work. They switched to "structural reform"
measures, to deregulate the economy and dismantle the hidebound
traditions found in Japanese corporations, and added more
quantitative easing.
Nothing seemed to do the trick. Growth remained sluggish and
deflation took hold. Whatever may be said against inflation,
deflation is far worse, a debilitating condition that stifles
economic initiative, kills growth, and causes widespread misery.
Then the banking crisis of 2008 and its aftermath caused worse
suffering in Japan than almost anywhere in the world. Exports,
which have traditionally spurred Japanese growth, collapsed by
27 percent in 2009. It was time for a radical experiment.
Last year Japan's prime minister Shinz Abe introduced a
drastic program known as Abenomics, a heady cocktail of massive
QE, doubling the amount of money in the system in just two
years, making exports cheaper by curbing the tendency of the yen
to increase in value, increasing government spending, and
raising taxes. It was an experiment without precedent or
parallel. Without help from the IMF or outside influences, Japan
set about kick-starting its way out of its debilitating trough.
After a year of swallowing Abe's medicine, some slender
signs of recovery are emerging. Last month, Japanese exports
surged to their biggest annual increase in three years, not
least thanks to the fall in the value of the yen, down 14
percent against the dollar. Price deflation is giving way to
modest inflation, the first in five years, which helps
businesses find a profit, and it is on its way to Abe's target
of 2 percent. Output is increasing.
It is not all bright news. Wages are falling behind prices
and there is not enough investment. But Abe is confident that if
the world economy picks up, Japan, the world's third-largest
economy, will not only benefit but be able to play its part in
returning the world to prosperity. That is a big if. So long as
America's economy remains flat, Japan's break for growth cannot
gather pace. Indeed, it is likely to falter.
The rest of the world, too, is awaiting America's lead. The
Chinese look to Japan as an example of what can go wrong if
wages start to outstrip growth. The economic miracle hits the
buffers. It ends in a lost decade, or longer. Europe meanwhile
is busy looking after itself, restructuring and paying off debt,
which hinders worldwide growth, while it waits for America, as
ever, to pull it out of the ditch.
As Summers warned last month, America is in no position to
provide stimulative measures. Hampered by a rump faction in
Congress devoted to a dogmatic misunderstanding of how economics
works and a belief that the whole notion of government
intervention is wasteful and unnecessary, the Obama
administration is powerless to prod the economy to move faster.
Thanks to the painful, unjust and arbitrary automatic spending
cuts demanded by sequestration, we are busily paying off debt
when what we need are measures to promote growth.
Summers believes the time for talking is over. "If we
continue to be a country that doesn't increase the fraction of
adults that are working, that doesn't catch up with its GDP
potential, that grows at 2 percent or less we're gradually
going to accumulate debt and have a serious debt problem," he
told the Wall Street Journal's David Wessel.
It may suit some congressmen to stand in the way of an
American recovery. When times are tough, incumbent parties find
it hard to be re-elected. Yet as the Republicans assemble a
short list of maverick, unelectable, extreme, wacky presidential
candidates that could survive a Tea Party-dominated primary
season, they are placing the White House way beyond their grasp.
The subversives who dictate congressional tactics hope to
achieve their small-government goals by obstruction and
obfuscation, however much that may harm the very people who have
put them in Congress. Enlightened self-interest has given way to
ignorant self-harming. Smothering government initiatives could
soon turn America into Japan, leaving Americans with decades of
low growth and all the material misery that entails.
There is a Japanese proverb, "If you do not enter the
tiger's cave, you will not catch its cub," which translates into
the more mundane English phrase, "Nothing ventured, nothing
gained." Abe has taken a courageous leap in a bid to end his
country's becalmed economy. So long as a minority of the
majority holds its leadership in the House hostage, we are not
only likely to repeat Japan's mistakes, but we will drag the
rest of the world back into the mire.