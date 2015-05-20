LONDON, May 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new app
presenting warfare scenarios, from helping the wounded to
enrolling young people as militants, aims to raise awareness
among rebel groups of the "law of war" in order to protect
civilians during conflict.
The app "Fighter, not Killer", available in English, French
and Arabic, takes the form of a quiz on the international rules
of war, including the use of certain weapons and protecting
children at times of conflict.
It is produced by Geneva Call, a non-governmental
organisation that works to encourage non-state armed groups to
respect international humanitarian law.
Rebel groups cannot sign international treaties like the
Geneva Conventions, and may be ignorant of, or feel they are not
bound by, laws relating to war that they have not formally
agreed to.
"In order for armed groups to respect the law of war, it is
vital that they learn about it and appropriate its tenets," said
Elisabeth Decrey Warner, Geneva Call president.
Many militants and other rebels are unaware of the rules of
war because of their rudimentary training, varying levels of
education and the fact they are often located in remote areas,
Warner said.
Geneva Call encourages rebel groups to sign an agreement to
abide by international humanitarian laws, and be held
accountable for their actions.
