April 15 Sydney-based Waratah Resources Limited
plans to launch an Islamic commodities trading business
as it shifts focus from Asian markets to the Middle East, the
company said in a statement.
The move adds to a growing number of firms keen to tap into
an Islamic finance market that is developing beyond its
traditional homes in the Middle East and southeast Asia.
Waratah will setup a company domiciled in the Malaysian
offshore finance centre of Labuan under a 50/50 joint venture
agreement with Malaysia's Amanie Holdings, an Islamic finance
advisory firm.
"Our next goal is to secure funding arrangements with
partners who have been introduced by our sharia partners over
the past few months, to provide the required capital for our
joint venture vehicle," said executive chairman Ben Kirkpatrick.
In September, Goldman Sachs raised $500 million
in a debut sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, with proceeds of the
deal to be used in its commodities business of J. Aron & Co.
Islamic commodity trading plays an important role in the
sector as a source of short term funds for Islamic banks, which
cannot use conventional interbank money markets because of
Islam's ban on interest.
They have mainly used commodities from the London Metal
Exchange to structure such short-term funding deals, typically
through commodity murabaha contracts, a common sharia-compliant
financing structure.
Islamic financing has struggled to get a foothold in
Australia due in part to tax issues. Structures such as sukuk
can attract double or even triple tax charges because they
require multiple transfers of title of the underlying asset.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)