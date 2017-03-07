RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
DUBAI, March 7 Kuwait's Warba Bank has set initial price guidance in the high 6 percent area for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.
Standard Chartered is global coordinator of the transaction. The joint bookrunners are Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, KAMCO, KFH Capital, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins