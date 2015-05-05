HONG KONG May 5 Private equity firm Warburg
Pincus LLC led a group of investors putting $100 million
into eDaijia, which provides services in China similar to online
ride-hailing service Uber.
Other investors in the financing round included venture
capital firms Matrix Partners and Lightspeed China Partners,
which had previously invested in eDaijia, Warburg Pincus and
eDaijia said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
eDaijia allows users to request designated drivers through
its mobile app, making it a popular option when people go out
drinking.
The company plans to use the funds to expand its daytime
services, spread to 200 cities in China from 150 now and also
move into overseas markets after recently debuting in South
Korea, eDaijia added in the statement.
