By Koh Gui Qing
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 23 Warburg Pincus LLC said on
Monday it amassed $12 billion for its latest private equity
fund, its biggest since the 2008 financial crisis and its first
generalist fund since ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner became its president last year.
Dubbed Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII, the new fund
completed fundraising in just six months, a relatively short
period by industry standards. It was also significantly
oversubscribed, the firm said.
Warburg, which manages more than $40 billion in private
equity assets, differs from many of its rivals in that, apart
from piling debt onto acquired firms in leveraged buyouts, it
also makes venture capital and growth equity investments.
Such investments require little or no debt and allow it to
deploy capital when leveraged buyouts are too expensive, which
some private equity executives argue is the case currently,
partly due to a run-up in the stock market in the past two
years.
Investors in Warburg's latest fund include public and
private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance
companies, endowment funds, foundations and wealthy individuals,
the private equity firm said in a statement.
A number investors are from outside the United States, it
said.
The fund will invest in the energy, financial services,
healthcare and consumer, industrial and business services and
technology, media and telecommunications sectors, Warburg said.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters in May that New
York-based Warburg Pincus was seeking to raise a new $12 billion
global fund, just two years after amassing a $11.2 billion fund.
Warburg's successful fundraising defied a challenging
environment for private equity firms as investors grow
increasingly concerned about these funds' ability to generate
lucrative returns ahead of expected interest rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve.
Private equity funds that completed fundraising in the third
quarter of 2015 raised $116.9 billion, down from $129.3 billion
in the previous quarter, the third consecutive quarterly decline
in fundraising, according to market research firm Preqin.
Warburg's previous global private equity fund, Warburg
Pincus Private Equity XI, which launched in 2011 and raised
$11.2 billion, generated a net internal rate of return 20.8
percent as of the end of June, according to New Mexico
Educational Retirement Board, a public pension fund investor.
By comparison, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board's
entire private equity portfolio averaged a net internal rate of
return of 13.4 percent over the same period.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in NEW YORK; Editing by Ryan Woo)