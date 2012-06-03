MUMBAI, June 3 U.S. private equity firm Warburg
Pincus LLC is set to buy a majority holding in Indian
financial services firm Future Capital Holdings for
$100-$125 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Sunday.
Future Capital, currently controlled by Indian retailer
Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd, provides consumer and
mortgage loans.
Warburg Pincus will pay 165-170 rupees per share, which
translates to a premium of 18-24 percent to Future Capital's
Friday's close of 136.95 rupees, said the sources, who declined
to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media
prior to a public announcement.