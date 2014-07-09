July 9 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
said on Wednesday it appointed Michael Walsh, the former
head of a Visa Inc payment management unit, as an adviser
in its technology, media and telecommunications investment team.
Walsh was president and chief executive officer of
CyberSource Corp, a payments company that Visa acquired in 2010
for $2 billion. Before joining CyberSource, he worked in
enterprise software sales for Oracle Corp and in the
private wealth management division of Merrill Lynch.
Warburg Pincus said Walsh will help the New York-based firm
identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the payments
sector around the world.
Warburg Pincus has over $37 billion in assets under
management and has invested more than $15 billion in technology,
new media and related companies since its first fund in 1971. In
April it agreed to acquire transportation services payments
company Electronic Funds Source LLC for more than $1 billion.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)