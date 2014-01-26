Jan 26 U.S private equity firm Warburg Pincus
has appointed ArcelorMittal's former mining head,
Peter Kukielski, as "executive in residence" to aid its plan to
buy non-core assets from natural resource groups, the Financial
Times reported on Sunday.
According to the FT, Kukielski has already identified
non-core assets at natural resources groups under pressure from
subdued commodity prices.
Kukielski told the newspaper that many large mining
companies have decided to streamline their portfolios and divest
assets that are not material to them as demand is uncertain,
prices are dropping and investors are unhappy about the
performance of the mining industry as a whole.
An investment in mining by Warburg Pincus would be its first
since 1988, when it bought a stake in Arizona-based Magma
Copper.
Warburg Pincus could not be reached for a comment outside of
normal business hours.