Oct 7 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus
said it appointed David Kirchhoff, Philip Gioia and Richard
Hassett as executives-in-residence to explore investment
opportunities in the healthcare industry.
Kirchhoff will focus on consumer and digital health at
Warburg Pincus, while Gioia will handle the biopharmaceuticals
sector, the company said in a statement. Hassett will focus on
population health and accountable care.
Kirchhoff joins from Weight Watchers International,
where he was chief executive. He has more than a decade of
experience in consumer health and wellness and has earlier
worked at PepsiCo Inc and Boston Consulting Group.
Gioia has earlier worked at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
, where he was president of the Indian company's North
America operations.
Hassett, who has nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare
services, has previously worked at NovaSom as president and
chief executive.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)