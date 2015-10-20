Oct 20 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
has hired Thomas W. Horton as a senior adviser in its
industrials and business services practice.
Horton most recently was chairman, president and chief
executive officer of American Airlines Group Inc, where
he oversaw the company's restructuring and helped guide its
merger with US Airways Holdings LLC. Horton was previously chief
financial officer and vice chairman at AT&T Inc.
Horton serves on the board of directors of Wal Mart Stores
Inc and Qualcomm Inc. He holds commercial,
instrument and multi engine pilot ratings.
Warburg Pincus' investments in aerospace have included
TransDigm Group and Wencor Group. Its investments in industrials
business services have included Aramark and Scotsman
Industries.
