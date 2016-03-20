(Refiles to change story slug to WARCRIMES-CONGODEMOCRATIC/ not
WARCRIMES-DRC/)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, March 20 A former Congolese
vice-president becomes the most senior political leader ever to
face judgment before the International Criminal Court on Monday,
when judges rule on whether he committed war crimes in the
Central African Republic (CAR).
Jean-Pierre Bemba, a wealthy businessman whose Movement for
the Liberation of Congo (MLC) militia and political party vied
for dominance in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the early
2000s, is charged with ordering rape and murder.
If acquitted, Bemba, an old rival of Congolese president
Joseph Kabila, could return to political life in the war-torn
country which has for decades been ravaged by militias fighting
over its mineral wealth.
The charges - two of crimes against humanity and three of
war crimes - stem from his militia's intervention on the side of
CAR's then-president Ange-Felix Patasse in the neighbouring
country's civil war. Bemba denies the charges.
In the court's prison, in The Hague's seaside suburb of
Scheveningen, he rubs shoulders with suspects including former
Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo and fellow Congolese Germain
Katanga, who is appealing his war crimes conviction.
The ICC's prosecutors say Bemba knew, or should have known
that his MLC soldiers were committing crimes. During the
five-year trial, 40 witnesses testified. One described being
raped by two MLC soldiers. She was later diagnosed with
HIV/AIDS.
Bemba's lawyers say he had no control over the MLC's
campaign in CAR, during which they claim its soldiers were fully
under Patasse's command.
His arrest in 2008 came as a surprise both to Bemba and his
supporters and opponents at home. He had been living in
semi-exile in Europe for several years when prosecutors sprung a
trap by issuing an arrest warrant during a visit to Belgium,
Congo's former colonial master.
Like most fellow inmates in the comfortable detention
centre, he has devoted the years of his trial to hobbies,
entertaining his lawyers with impromptu piano renditions of
Abba's hit 'Waterloo', in a nod to the town near Brussels where
he was arrested.
The trial began in 2010 but was delayed when, three years
in, prosecutors claimed to have uncovered evidence of a
conspiracy by Bemba and his lawyer to fabricate exonerating
evidence. Five people, including Bemba, were charged in the
resulting witness tampering case, which continues.
(Additional reporting Aaron Ross in Kinshasa; Editing by
Stephen Powell)