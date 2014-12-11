Simone, wife of Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo, is seen at Hotel Golf in Abidjan, after she was arrested with her husband, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

AMSTERDAM Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday said Ivory Coast must hand over Simone Gbagbo, the wife of former president Laurent Gbagbo, who is in The Hague awaiting trial.

It also committed another close associate for trial.

All three are accused of plunging the country into a brief civil war, in which 3,000 people died, rather than relinquish Gbagbo's grip on power after he lost the 2010 presidential elections to current leader Alassane Ouattara.

Laurent Gbagbo and youth leader Charles Ble Goude are in the ICC's seaside detention centre, but Ivory Coast has refused to hand over Simone Gbagbo, saying it will try her on charges of genocide in a domestic court.

The ICC is not allowed to try cases if domestic authorities are doing the job -- but judges said Ivory Coast was not trying her for the same crimes.

If Ivory Coast continues to refuse, judges could refer the matter to the court's 122 member states, who could then decide to impose sanctions.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by John Stonestreet)