AMSTERDAM, March 24 The former prosecution
spokeswoman for the United Nations tribunal trying Yugoslav war
crimes was detained by court police in the lobby on Thursday
ahead of the reading of its verdict against former Bosnian Serb
leader Radovan Karadzic.
Florence Hartmann, who served under the Swiss former
Prosecutor Carla Del Ponte was convicted of contempt of court
for publishing a book detailing confidential information about
the tribunal's inner workings, and was ordered to pay a fine.
Authorities in France, where she lived, declined to enforce
the sentence. There was no immediate comment from tribunal
authorities.
