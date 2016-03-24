AMSTERDAM, March 24 The former prosecution spokeswoman for the United Nations tribunal trying Yugoslav war crimes was detained by court police in the lobby on Thursday ahead of the reading of its verdict against former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic.

Florence Hartmann, who served under the Swiss former Prosecutor Carla Del Ponte was convicted of contempt of court for publishing a book detailing confidential information about the tribunal's inner workings, and was ordered to pay a fine.

Authorities in France, where she lived, declined to enforce the sentence. There was no immediate comment from tribunal authorities. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling; Editing by Louise Ireland)