AMSTERDAM Nov 13 Judges at the International
Criminal Court on Friday granted early release to convicted war
criminal Germain Katanga, making the Congolese warlord,
sentenced to 12 years prison in 2014, the first ICC convict to
be freed.
Katanga, known as Simba during his time as a feared militia
leader, was the second person to be convicted by the permanent
global war crimes court. The time he spent in custody after
being handed to the court in 2007 counted towards his sentence.
The ICC, set up in 2002 to prosecute the most serious
international crimes, has been criticised for its slow pace of
work, handing down just three verdicts since its inception at a
cost of more than 100 million euros a year.
Judges, who automatically review sentences once prisoners
have served two thirds of their time, said Katanga had
demonstrated good behaviour and regretted his crimes.
"(He has) repeatedly and publically taken responsibility for
the crimes for which he was convicted, as well as expressed
regret for the harm caused to the victims by his actions," the
court said in a statement.
Katanga was convicted on one count of crimes against
humanity and four of war crimes for leading his militia, the
Patriotic Resistance Force in Ituri, in a 2003 attack on the
village of Bogoro, killing some 200 civilians.
Another Congolese warlord, Thomas Lubanga, was sentenced to
14 years in 2012 for crimes including using child soldiers. He
remains in the court's jail while it seeks agreement with one of
its member states to enforce his prison sentence.
The conflict was just one in a series of wars that have
scarred the mineral-rich province of Ituri, in the north east of
the Democratic Republic of Congo, in recent decades.
Katanga, who is still in the court's seaside detention
centre in The Hague, is due to be released on January 18. It was
not immediately clear where he would go on his release.
