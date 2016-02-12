AMSTERDAM Feb 12 Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court ruled key witness testimony against Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto inadmissible, dealing a major blow to prosecutors' hopes of convicting him for post-election violence.

Prosecutors had said six witnesses linking Ruto to the 2007-08 violence, in which 1,200 died, were threatened or bribed into withdrawing their testimony. Appeals judges overturned an earlier ruling that would have allowed prosecutors to introduce in evidence sworn depositions witnesses made before the trial.

"The prior recorded testimony was delivered without an opportunity for the accused to cross-examine the witnesses," said presiding judge Piotr Hofmanski.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt)