AMSTERDAM, June 14 The prosecutor of the
International Criminal Court on Wednesday called for the arrest
and surrender of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is wanted on war
crimes charges for allegedly suppressing opposition to the rule
of his father, former Libya ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
On Sunday, Saif al-Islam's lawyer said his client had been
released under an amnesty law passed by parliament from prison
in the eastern Libyan town of Zintan, where he had been held
since 2011.
ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in a statement called on Libya
and other states to arrest Gaddafi.
