Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while delivering a speech during the 80th National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) founding anniversary at the NBI headquarters in metro Manila, Philippines November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

THE HAGUE The Philippines' delegate to the International Criminal Court's said he was waiting for further instructions from President Rodrigo Duterte on relations with the court after he threatened to leave the global war crimes tribunal earlier on Thursday.

"We await further instructions from the president on future relations with the ICC," he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Louise Ireland)