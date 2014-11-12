Serbs carry a flag bearing the photo of Serb ultranationalist leader Vojislav Seselj, who is standing trial for war crimes in The Hague, during a celebration commemorating the anniversary of the 1389 Battle of Kosovo at Gazimestan, near the capital Pristina June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka/Files

BELGRADE An ailing Serbian nationalist leader returned home on Wednesday after more than a decade in detention in The Hague, released on grounds of ill health before a verdict could be reached in his long-running war crimes trial.

Hundreds of supporters packed Belgrade airport to greet Vojislav Seselj after his release from a United Nations tribunal set up to prosecute those who committed war crimes during the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Serbian doctors say Seselj suffers from cancer of the colon which has spread to his liver.

His return, however, has put Serbia's government in an awkward spot.

Seselj was political mentor and close friend of the country's current president and prime minister, Tomislav Nikolic and Aleksandar Vucic, before both men broke from his then opposition Radical Party in 2008 and swung behind the country's bid to join the European Union.

Nikolic and Vucic took power in 2012 and have sought to distance themselves from Seselj, a hardline proponent of the nationalism that fueled wars in Bosnia, Croatia and Kosovo in which in total more than 120,000 people died.

With the defection of Nikolic and Vucic, Seselj's Radical Party - for years the biggest in Serbia - lost its place in parliament. But Seselj retains some support among hardliners in Serbia, who say they will rally in central Belgrade on Saturday.

Seselj handed himself in to The Hague in 2003, charged with recruiting, financing and inciting followers to commit murder, ethnic cleansing and other war crimes in Bosnia and Croatia.

His almost 12-year detention, however, has drawn widespread criticism: obstruction by Seselj slowed the trial, while the replacement of one of the judges delayed the verdict, which may now never come.

(Writing by Matt Robinson Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)