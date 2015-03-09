AMSTERDAM, March 9 The International Criminal
Court ruled on Monday that Sudan had failed to cooperate in its
war crimes investigation of President Omar al-Bashir and it
plans to inform the United Nations Security Council.
The court, which investigates war crimes and grave
violations of human rights, issued an arrest warrant for
al-Bashir in March 2009. He is suspected of crimes including
alleged genocide in Darfur province, but rejects the court's
authority.
The ICC has no police force of its own and relies on member
states to cooperate with its investigation. Since its creation
in 2002, it has had two convictions, both in Congo.
The court said in a statement a pre-trial chamber had found
Sudan had "failed to cooperate with the court by not arresting
and surrendering" al-Bashir. Officials had also consistently
refused "to engage in any dialogue" with the court.
In December, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said she had
suspended her inquiries in Sudan because the Security Council
had done too little to support her efforts there.
While the Security Council has the power to authorise
penalties, ranging from embargos to military action, few expect
it to impose penalties severe enough to prompt Sudan's
government to hand over its own president.
The ICC has jurisdiction to carry out investigations in
states that have signed its founding treaty and in situations
that it has been instructed to investigate by the Security
Council.
In 2005 the Council asked the court's prosecutor to
investigate possible war crimes in Darfur province. The Darfur
conflict, where mainly non-Arab tribes took up arms aginst an
Arab-led Khartoum government they accused of discrimination, has
taken up to 300,000 lives and displaced millions.
In Monday's statement, the court said that if the council
did not follow up on its ruling, any referred cases in the
future would lack credibility.
