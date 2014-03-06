WELLINGTON, March 7 New Zealand's largest listed retailer, the Warehouse Group, on Friday said it had raised NZ$100 million ($84.76 million) in equity to fund its move into financial services as its retail operations struggle.

The company said that the private placement, underwritten by Deutsche Craigs Limited, was priced at NZ$3.23 per share. Allocations were made to a total of 15 institutions from New Zealand and Australia, along with domestic retail investors.

"It is pleasing to see the market has recognised the value of our move into financial services," Warehouse Group CEO Mark Powell said in a statement. "Investors have signalled that they endorse our business strategy."

Warehouse Group said that it would begin offering scheme card, premium credit cards, and instalment payment and insurance products in the first half of 2015.

On Thursday, the company posted a 44.8 percent fall in net profit for the first half, due to shrinking margins at its 90 discount stores known as "Red Sheds," which sell everything from consumer electronics, appliances to clothing, garden supplies, and grocery items.

The new products will expand the Warehouse's portfolio, which also includes 75 Noel Leeming electronics shops, 50 shops selling stationery and computers and online retail businesses.

Shares in the Warehouse closed at NZ$3.61 on Wednesday before the company issued a trading halt ahead of its results. The halt was lifted on Friday.

($1 = 1.1799 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Nick Zieminski)