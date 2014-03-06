WELLINGTON, March 7 New Zealand's largest listed
retailer, the Warehouse Group, on Friday said it had
raised NZ$100 million ($84.76 million) in equity to fund its
move into financial services as its retail operations struggle.
The company said that the private placement, underwritten by
Deutsche Craigs Limited, was priced at NZ$3.23 per share.
Allocations were made to a total of 15 institutions from New
Zealand and Australia, along with domestic retail investors.
"It is pleasing to see the market has recognised the value
of our move into financial services," Warehouse Group CEO Mark
Powell said in a statement. "Investors have signalled that they
endorse our business strategy."
Warehouse Group said that it would begin offering scheme
card, premium credit cards, and instalment payment and insurance
products in the first half of 2015.
On Thursday, the company posted a 44.8 percent fall in net
profit for the first half, due to shrinking margins at its 90
discount stores known as "Red Sheds," which sell everything from
consumer electronics, appliances to clothing, garden supplies,
and grocery items.
The new products will expand the Warehouse's portfolio,
which also includes 75 Noel Leeming electronics shops, 50 shops
selling stationery and computers and online retail businesses.
Shares in the Warehouse closed at NZ$3.61 on Wednesday
before the company issued a trading halt ahead of its results.
The halt was lifted on Friday.
($1 = 1.1799 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Nick Zieminski)