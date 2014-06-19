WELLINGTON, June 20 New Zealand's biggest listed
retailer The Warehouse Ltd lowered its full year profit
forecast on Friday because of a drop sales and lower margins in
its main chain.
The company said it expected a full year profit between
NZ$59 million to NZ$62 million ($51.1 million to $53.7 million)
from the previously advised NZ$67 million to NZ$71 million.
It said warm weather had affected sales of winter clothing
and home products in its 91 store main retail chain.
"Over the last three weeks there has been a material
deterioration in sales and margin versus plan in the Red Sheds
and it is likely the remaining winter season will see discounted
trading in the market, with limited opportunity for full margin
sales," the company said in a statement.
It said sales at its stationery, and electrical goods and
appliance chains were in line with expectations.
($1 = 1.1546 New Zealand Dollars)
(Gyles Beckford)