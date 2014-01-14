BRIEF-Bricorama FY EBITDA 47.5 million euros
* FY EBITDA EUR 47.5 million ($51.75 million) versus EUR 47.2 million year ago
WELLINGTON Jan 15 New Zealand's Warehouse Ltd
* To buy Schooltex school uniform business from Postie Plus
* Schooltex New Zealand's leading school uniform brand supplying over 1,100 schools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY EBITDA EUR 47.5 million ($51.75 million) versus EUR 47.2 million year ago
April 26 - Anthem Inc, which has 1.1 million customers in individual Obamacare plans, said it was moving ahead with its 2018 insurance filings but had told state regulators it could increase premiums sharply and exit some markets.