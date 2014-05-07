WELLINGTON May 8 New Zealand's biggest listed
retailer The Warehouse Group Ltd said its sales in the
three months to April 27 were up 3.2 percent on a year ago with
sales lifts across all its operations.
The company, which operates specialist discount, appliance,
and stationery retail chains, said same store sales for the
third quarter were up 3 percent on last year.
It said sales for the nine months of the current fiscal year
were also higher than the same period last year.
The Warehouse did not provide any guidance on its expected
full year result.
(Gyles Beckford)