WELLINGTON May 8 New Zealand's biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Group Ltd said its sales in the three months to April 27 were up 3.2 percent on a year ago with sales lifts across all its operations.

The company, which operates specialist discount, appliance, and stationery retail chains, said same store sales for the third quarter were up 3 percent on last year.

It said sales for the nine months of the current fiscal year were also higher than the same period last year.

The Warehouse did not provide any guidance on its expected full year result.

(Gyles Beckford)