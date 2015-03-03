WELLINGTON, March 3 Australian supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd has sold its long-held stake in Warehouse Group Ltd, New Zealand's biggest listed retailer, to a private retailer.

Woolworths said on Tuesday it sold its entire 8.8 percent stake to James Pascoe Ltd for NZ$2.85 a share, or a total of about NZ$87.1 million ($65.46 million), as the investment was no longer required as part of its New Zealand strategy.

James Pascoe, a privately held company with jewellery, department store and book shop chains, now holds 16.4 percent of Warehouse Group, which is controlled by founder Stephen Tindall and interests associated with him. ($1 = 1.3307 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)