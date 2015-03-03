WELLINGTON, March 3 Australian supermarket
operator Woolworths Ltd has sold its long-held stake in
Warehouse Group Ltd, New Zealand's biggest listed
retailer, to a private retailer.
Woolworths said on Tuesday it sold its entire 8.8 percent
stake to James Pascoe Ltd for NZ$2.85 a share, or a total of
about NZ$87.1 million ($65.46 million), as the investment was no
longer required as part of its New Zealand strategy.
James Pascoe, a privately held company with jewellery,
department store and book shop chains, now holds 16.4 percent of
Warehouse Group, which is controlled by founder Stephen Tindall
and interests associated with him.
($1 = 1.3307 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)