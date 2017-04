Nov 28 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG :

* 9-month EBITDA climbed by 7 pct to 13.6 million euros

* 9-month EBIT fell from 8.4 million euros to 4.5 million euros

* 9-month loss for period of 10.9 million euros versus loss of 7.9 million euros year ago

* Revenues from hotels segment in first three quarters fell by 10 pct - 5 pct to 47.4 million euros

* Net operating profit per available room in segment report for first nine months increased by 4 pct