VIENNA Feb 6 Austrian property group Warimpex
is working to complete the sale of two St Petersburg
office towers to a Russian pension fund after the rouble's fall
complicated the deal, Wirtschaftsblatt quoted its chief
executive as saying.
"It is correct that the sale via acquisition of the project
financing has hit technical problems with the current rouble
exchange rate," Franz Jurkowitsch told the newspaper for a
report published on Friday. "Management is working to resolve
these problems."
A joint venture between Warimpex, CA Immo Group
and UBM said in November it had wrapped up sale
negotiations for the 70 million euro ($80 million) property
deal.
($1 = 0.8730 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)