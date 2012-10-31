* Offer of $68.43 a share represents a 34 percent premium
* Expects deal to add $1 a share to earnings in third year
* PVH says it has committed financing of $4.33 billion
* PVH shares rise 20 percent
* Warnaco shares rise nearly 39 percent
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Oct 31 Clothing maker PVH Corp will
unite Calvin Klein underwear, jeans and sportswear lines under
one roof in a $2.8 billion deal to buy rival Warnaco Group Inc
, the latest move in the consolidation of the apparel
manufacturing industry.
The cash and stock deal also nets PVH brands like Speedo and
Chaps to go along with its Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD and Van Heusen
brands.
PVH shares rose 20 percent on the deal, which is expected to
add to earnings as soon as it closes. Warnaco rose almost 39
percent.
"The deal is fairly priced and the combination makes a lot
of sense strategically," said Lauren Taylor Wolfe, managing
director of Blue Harbour Group, which owns more than 3 percent
of Warnaco's shares. She said there are other revenue
opportunities from the combination that have not been included
in projections from PVH Chief Executive Emanuel Chirico and his
team.
The clothing manufacturing industry is seeing active
consolidation, as bigger vendors buy up smaller players and
licensees to gain more control over their brands, find more
flexibility in operations and save money. VF Corp,
another major player in the space, is known for constantly
looking at bolt-on deals to add to its portfolio.
PVH bought Calvin Klein in 2003 and makes formal and
sportswear under that brand. Warnaco has held the licensing
agreements for Calvin Klein jeans and underwear since 1997 and
operates around 1,760 Calvin Klein retail stores worldwide.
"I believe Manny will go forward and shareholders will get
the benefit of the top line as they make use of Warnaco's
presence in India and LatAm and also as he controls more of the
CK brand. As he controls the brand, he also has an opportunity
to think about retail expansion," Wolfe said.
The parties expect the deal to close in early 2013.
HERITAGE BRANDS AND INTERNATIONAL GROWTH
Morningstar analyst Peter Wahlstrom noted PVH would have
access to Warnaco "heritage" brands like Speedo, Chaps, Warner's
and Olga, which are complementary to PVH's current portfolio.
"The heritage segment ... will be slow growing, but solid
cash flow generators for PVH," he said.
Analysts at Piper Jaffray said the strong distribution
platform that Tommy Hilfiger has in Europe will be a positive
for CK jeans.
The combined business will have $8 billion in annual
revenue. PVH expected the acquisition to add 35 cents a share to
earnings, excluding special items, in the first year and $1 in
the third year, when it forecasts annual savings of about $100
million.
PVH said it now expected full-year earnings per share to
come in at the high end of its Oct. 2 outlook of $6.32 to $6.37
per share excluding special items.
Based on PVH's closing price of $91.50 on Friday, the deal
values Warnaco at $68.43 a share for a premium of 34 percent.
PVH shares jumped 20.2 percent to close at $109.99 on
Wednesday, and shares of New York-based Warnaco surged 38.7
percent to end at $70.58, both on the NYSE.
On a call with analysts, Chirico said the company would use
the deal to directly develop its Tommy Hilfiger brand in
established Warnaco markets.
Companies often have to depend on third-party manufacturers,
marketers and licensing agents to sell their brands in
international markets, making it a costly and time taking
process. Direct control allows them more flexibility and saves
them money.
PVH is paying $51.75 in cash and 0.1822 of a share of common
stock for each Warnaco share.
The deal value is based on Warnaco's 40.87 million shares
outstanding as of Aug. 1.
Warnaco's Calvin Klein businesses will be run by Tom Murry,
chief executive officer of Calvin Klein.
PVH, which competes with Ralph Lauren Corp, Perry
Ellis International Inc and Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
, said it had commitments for $4.33 billion in financing
from Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup
Global Markets Inc.