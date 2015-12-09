(Updates with comment from plaintiffs' lawyer)
By Andrew Chung
Dec 9 A settlement has been reached in a U.S.
lawsuit with Warner/Chappell Music over the copyright to "Happy
Birthday to You" that will put one of the world's most
recognizable songs in the public domain, according to court
papers released on Wednesday and a source close to the case.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in court papers
announcing the settlement, but it puts an end to the
class-action lawsuit filed in 2013 by a group of artists and
filmmakers who had sought a return of the millions of dollars in
fees the company had collected over the years for use of the
song.
Once the settlement is finalized, the song will be in the
public domain, the source said. That means it will be free for
all to use without fear of a lawsuit.
In September, Chief U.S. District Judge George King in Los
Angeles ruled that Warner/Chappell, the music publishing arm of
privately owned Warner Music Group, did not own a copyright to
the Happy Birthday lyrics.
"While we respectfully disagreed with the court's
decision, we are pleased to have now resolved this matter,"
Warner/Chappell said in a statement. An attorney for the
artists, Mark Rifkin, said in an email they were pleased with
the settlement but declined to provide further details.
The case garnered attention from around the world not only
because the tune is so commonly performed, but because many
people were not aware it was still under copyright, let alone
purportedly owned by a major corporation.
The song has a complicated history reaching back to the 1893
publication of "Good Morning to All," a children's song written
by a Kentucky woman named Mildred Hill and her sister, Patty.
That melody eventually came to be sung with the familiar
Happy Birthday lyrics.
Warner contended its copyright to the lyrics came through
the Hill sisters' publisher that it had acquired. But King said
that publisher never got the rights to the lyrics and so neither
did Warner.
People who sing Happy Birthday in their homes or at private
gatherings have typically never been at risk of a lawsuit. But
when the song has been used for commercial purposes, such as in
films, Warner has enforced its rights, and took in an estimated
$2 million in royalties for such uses each year.
The case is Good Morning To You Productions Corp et al v.
Warner/Chappell Music Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the
Central District of California, No. 13-cv-4460.
