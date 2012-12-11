By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Warner Bros Entertainment
Inc and MGM Studios Inc have joined forces to invest an
undisclosed amount in the privately-held, social and mobile
gaming company, Kabam Inc, the games maker said on Tuesday.
San Francisco-based Kabam, which is known for its popular
"Kingdoms of Camelot" s trategy games that allow players to build
castles and battle troops in a medieval setting, competes with
gaming companies like Zynga Inc and Kixeye.
Founded in 2006, Kabam focuses on "mid-core" games, which
are immersive games that sit between slickly produced titles
like Activision Blizzard Inc's "Call of Duty" and
casual games like Zynga's bread-and-butter "FarmVille."
Kevin Tsujihara, president of Warner Bros. Home
Entertainment will join Kabam's board of directors as a member
and MGM's CEO and chairman Gary Barber will join as an observer
on the board, the games company said.
Time Warner Inc, the parent of Warner Bros, has
previously made investments in game studios like CrowdStar and
Trion Worlds through its investment fund called Time Warner
Investments.
MGM Studios, which emerged from bankruptcy last year after
signing a distribution deal for two James Bond films, including
the recent hit "Skyfall," has an interactive division that
published the "RoboCop" action-shooter game for consoles and PCs
in 2003.
The three companies have worked together previously before
signing the latest investment deal. More than a year ago, K abam
partnered with Warner Bros' interactive division to co-develop
"The Hobbit, Kingdoms of Middle-earth" mobile game based on
Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit Trilogy" that was produced by MGM
and New Line Cinema.
Warner and Kabam are developing a second Hobbit game, "The
Hobbit: Armies of the Third Age," for release early next year.
The first of three planned "The Hobbit" movies, will be released
on Dec. 14.
Google Ventures, Intel Capital, Canaan Partners and Redpoint
Ventures have previously invested in Kabam, which has offices in
the United States, China and Luxembourg.
Kabam generated more than $100 million in gross revenue in
2011 and has grown that by over 50 percent this year, a Kabam
spokesperson said.
)