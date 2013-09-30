Sept 30 Warner Bros Pictures, the film studio
division of Time Warner Inc, announced a deal on Monday
with RatPac-Dune Entertainment to co-finance as many as 75
movies.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the New York
Times cited a source that said it was a $450 million commitment.
RatPac-Dune Entertainment was formed by Steven Mnuchin
together with RatPac Entertainment, the film finance and
production partnership of filmmaker Brett Ratner and Australian
entrepreneur James Packer.
Warner Bros chief executive Kevin Tsujihara said in a
statement that the arrangement gives the studio "greater ability
to manage risk."
The agreement covers upcoming films, including "Gravity" and
"Grudge Match."
Mnuchin helped finance Avatar and Life of Pi through his
affiliates Dune Entertainment LLC, Dune Entertainment II LLC and
Dune Entertainment III. Ratner is the director behind X-Men: The
Last Stand, and Rush Hour