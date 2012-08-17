Aug 17 Warner Chilcott Plc said German
drugmaker Bayer Pharma AG filed a complaint against
the U.S. pharmaceutical company, alleging that Warner's oral
contraceptive drug Lo Loestrin FE infringes a Bayer patent.
According to the complaint filed in a U.S. district court,
Bayer is seeking an injunction on the product along with
unspecified monetary damages, Warner said in a filing.
New Jersey-based Warner said it would defend the litigation
as it believes the complaint lacks merit.
Bayer could not immediately be reached for comment.
Warner Chilcott's shares were a cent down at $16.98 in
trading after the bell. They closed at $16.99 earlier on Friday
on the Nasdaq.