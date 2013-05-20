BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 20 Warner Chilcott Plc : * Shares up 4.1 percent in premarket trade after Actavis Inc says will
buy
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July