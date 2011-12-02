Dec 2 Warner Chilcott Plc said U.S. health regulators confirmed that drugmakers planning to make generic versions of its inflammatory bowel disease drug will need to prove that their versions were similar to Warner Chilcott's drug.

The specialty pharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to agree with its reasoning and conclusions in an August 2010 response to the company's petition.

Warner Chilcott has been trying to block generic drugmakers from launching a copycat version of its drug Asacol to treat ulcerative colitis -- a type of inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the large intestine and rectum.

It filed a citizen petition requesting the FDA to not approve any generic Asacol unless it is shown to be bioequivalent, based on appropriate data from a clinical trial.

Warner Chilcott shares were up 1 percent to $16.26 in morning trade on Nasdaq.