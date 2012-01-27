Jan 27 Warner Chilcott Plc's 2012 forecast came below market estimates, as the company continues to sees volume decrease of its key osteoporosis drug Actonel in the United States, sending its shares down 6 percent in pre-market trade.

The drug is still feeling the impact from the loss of exclusivity in Western Europe, the company said in a statement.

For the full year, the specialty pharmaceutical company expects an adjusted profit of $3.60 to $3.70 per share, on revenue of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $3.99 a share on revenue of $2.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Warner Chilcott shares were trading at $15.39 pre-market. They had closed at $16.34 Thursday on Nasdaq.