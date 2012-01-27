Jan 27 Warner Chilcott Plc's 2012
forecast came below market estimates, as the company continues
to sees volume decrease of its key osteoporosis drug Actonel in
the United States, sending its shares down 6 percent in
pre-market trade.
The drug is still feeling the impact from the loss of
exclusivity in Western Europe, the company said in a statement.
For the full year, the specialty pharmaceutical company
expects an adjusted profit of $3.60 to $3.70 per share, on
revenue of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of
$3.99 a share on revenue of $2.69 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Warner Chilcott shares were trading at $15.39 pre-market.
They had closed at $16.34 Thursday on Nasdaq.