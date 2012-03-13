March 13 Irish drugmaker Warner Chilcott Plc said it has received a warning letter from U.S. health regulators for violating certain manufacturing practices related to its oral contraceptive.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alleged that Warner Chilcott failed to evaluate its corrective actions to ensure that certain stability issues concerning the drug, Ovcon 50, were adequately addressed, the company said.

The FDA issued the warning letter after inspecting the company's Fajardo facility in Puerto Rico in June and July 2011.

"Until the cited issues are resolved, the FDA may withhold approval of requests for, among other things, pending drug applications listing the Fajardo facility," the company said in a filing.

However, Warner Chilcott does not expect that its ability to manufacture or ship any of its current material products from its Fajardo facility will be impacted, the company said.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company closed at $17.12 on Monday on the Nasdaq.