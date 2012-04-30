April 30 Specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott PLC said it would explore strategic options, including preliminary discussions with potential offerors.

The Irish drugmaker said it hired Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor.

The company's announcement comes after chatter emerged of Bayer AG making a bid for the company at $32 per Warner Chilcott share. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) I