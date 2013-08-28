BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
Aug 28 Warner Estate Holdings PLC : * Intention to appoint administrators and suspension from trading * Withdrawal of aviva investors support had significant implications for
group's cash flow headroom * No longer remains a reasonable prospect that the company can avoid insolvent
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ