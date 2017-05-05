(Refile to add missing letter in Buffett's name in the first paragraph)

May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.

"I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward" Buffett told CNBC during an interview.