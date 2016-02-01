Feb 1 Oil and gas producer Warren Resources Inc said it would defer a $7.5 million semi-annual interest payment due on Monday in an attempt to reach a deal with its creditors that will help it improve its capital structure.

The company, which has hired Jefferies LLC to help with a potential restructuring, said it had sufficient liquidity to make the interest payment in full. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)