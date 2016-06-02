BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
WILMINGTON, Del., June 2 Warren Resources Inc <WRES.O, an exploration and production company with operations in California and Pennsylvania, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, according to a court filing.
The company listed assets of $230 million and debts of $545 million, as of Jan. 31, according to court documents. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information