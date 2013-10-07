(Repeats to fix formatting error)
SYDNEY Oct 8 Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it
has agreed to an all-cash takeover by Saputo Inc,
Canada's largest dairy producer, that values the company at
A$392.7 million ($370.10 million).
Saputo's off-market offer of A$7.00 per share is an 8.4
percent premium to the A$6.46 close of Warrnambool shares on
Monday.
Warrnambool recommended shareholders accept the offer, in
the absence of a superior proposal.
The Saputo approach is well above a A$5.75 per share offer
from majority owner Bega Cheese Ltd in September, which
Warrnambool directors recommended shareholders
reject.
($1 = 1.0611 Australian dollars)
