Nov 18 Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company
Holdings
Ltd :
* Letter to shareholders
* Says revised saputo offer provides cash certainty
* Revised saputo offer provides supplier benefits, certainty
for employees, and
growth
* Saputo has made commitments to job security and the payment
of a leading
competitive milk price as part of revised offer
* Says bega's current share price does not reflect underlying
fundamental value
* Tells wcb shareholders to reject bega offer and murray offer
* Revised saputo offer is superior to bega offer and murray
offer in terms of
timing and execution certainty
* Directors unanimously recommend saputo's revised $9.00 cash
offer
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage