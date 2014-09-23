WARSAW, Sept 23 The Warsaw stock exchange (WSE) has shelved plans for a merger with its regional rival, the Vienna bourse, the chief executive of the Warsaw exchange said on Tuesday.

"The WSE management board has decided to focus on the Polish market and exploiting its potential. The bourse isn't taking into consideration a capital alliance with CEESEG," Pawel Tamborski said, referring to the Vienna bourse operator.

"We do not exclude this, but this requires more time," Tamborski told reporters. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)