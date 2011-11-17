(Adds detail, background)
* Possible 825 pence-per-share offer for Hamworthy
* Offer represents premium of around 22 pct to Hamworthy
closing share price
* Wartsila says deal would boost its presence in energy
sector
LONDON, Nov 17 Finnish ship and power
plant engine maker Wartsila is in talks to buy
Britain's Hamworthy in a potential 370 million pound
($584 million) takeover which Wartsila said could boost its
presence in the energy sector.
"Wärtsilä believes that the combination would create an
exciting platform in the offshore, marine gas and environmental
solutions markets creating long-term growth to the benefit of
shareholders, customers, and employees alike," the Finnish
company said in a statement.
The possible 825 pence-per-share offer represents a premium
of around 22 percent to Hamworthy's closing share price of 675
pence on Thursday, and would give Hamworthy a market
capitalisation of around 370 million pounds.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Paul Sandle)