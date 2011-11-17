* Possible 825 pence-per-share offer for Hamworthy
* Offer represents premium of around 22 pct to Hamworthy
closing share price
* Wartsila says deal would boost its presence in energy
sector
(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Nov 17 Finnish ship and power
plant engine maker Wartsila is in talks to buy
Britain's Hamworthy in a potential 370 million pound
($584 million) takeover which Wartsila said could boost its
presence in the energy sector.
"Wartsila believes that the combination would create an
exciting platform in the offshore, marine gas and environmental
solutions markets creating long-term growth to the benefit of
shareholders, customers, and employees alike," the Finnish
company said in a statement.
Wartsila added that its possible offer for Hamworthy would
not have any impact on its overall business projections for
2011.
The possible 825 pence-per-share offer represents a premium
of around 22 percent to Hamworthy's closing share price of 675
pence on Thursday, and would give Hamworthy a market
capitalisation of around 370 million pounds.
The British marine engineer's shares have risen by nearly 60
percent since the start of the year, hitting a high of 709.5
pence in July.
In October, Wartsila reported a bigger-than-expected fall in
third-quarter profit and sales as some deliveries were delayed
to the current quarter.
Wartsila shares fell 1.97 percent to 21.41 euros on
Thursday, giving the Finnish group a market capitalisation of
roughly 4 billion euros.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Paul Sandle)