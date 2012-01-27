HELSINKI Jan 27 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported fourth-quarter operating profit roughly in line with market estimation and said its quarterly sales were dented by delayed power plant deliveries.

October-December operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell almost 9 percent year-on-year to 145 million euros ($190.78 million), slightly below an average forecast of 148 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Order intake grew 25 percent to 1.25 billion euros, beating all forecasts in the poll.

Wartsila said it expects full-year 2012 sales to grow around 5-10 percent year-on-year and its operating profit margin to be 10-11 percent. ($1 = 0.7601 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)