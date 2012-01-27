UPDATE 4-British PM May tells lawmakers she'll stay as long as they want her
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
HELSINKI Jan 27 Finnsih ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila said it did not plan new large acquisitions for now after its recent acquisition of British group Hamworthy.
"I do not see at this moment any larger acquisitions coming. There can be smaller ones with technology or add-on ... Now we have made quite a significant acquisition with Hamworthy. We need to make sure it will be well integrated," chief executive Bjorn Rosengren told a news conference on Friday.
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.