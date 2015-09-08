(Repeats to attach to alerts)

MUMBAI, Sept 8 Finnish industrial engine maker Wartsila said on Tuesday that it had sacked an unspecified number of employees at its Indian unit, after a probe into financial and governance irregularities found "violations and business misconduct".

Wartsila did not comment on the number of employees involved, the precise location or on the nature of the irregularities.

Kimmo Kohtamäki, managing director for Wärtsilä India, said the financial impact would not be material to the broader group.

Wärtsilä has 1100 employees in India, where it builds and maintains power plants, as well as engines to supply India's navy and coast guard, floating cranes and offshore rigs. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in MUMBAI and Jussi Rosendahl in HELSINKI; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)